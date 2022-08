Honduran President Xiomara Castro (right) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez talk after their meeting at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 26 August 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Honduran President Xiomara Castro (right) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez walk side-by-side after speaking to reporters at the presidential palace in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on 26 August 2022. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledged Friday in Honduras to assist that Central American nation's efforts to achieve orderly migration flows and continue cooperation aid initiatives that date back more than four decades.

Sanchez's visit to Tegucigalpa to meet with President Xiomara Castro in the presidential palace wrapped up a three-nation tour that also included stops in the Colombian and Ecuadorian capitals.