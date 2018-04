Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (L) welcomes Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) prior to their meeting at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) chats with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) during their meeting at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (L) during their meeting at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (C-L) with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (C-R) prior to their meeting at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 17,l 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spain's prime minister on Tuesday underlined the objectives that his country shares with its Iberian neighbor Portugal, whose president was visiting Madrid.

Mariano Rajoy met with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at Moncloa Palace, the official residence of the prime minister in the Spanish capital as part of the Portuguese dignitary's three-day visit to Spain.