German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez (R), during a reception with military honors at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The prime minister of Spain is to meet the chancellor of Germany over the weekend at a national park in the south of the country, Spanish government sources said Tuesday.

Pedro Sánchez and Angela Merkel would be discussing bilateral topics as well as ones of wider European interest.