Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez poses for the media shortly after his arrival for the Government's Question Time at the Lower Chamber in the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spain's prime minister on Wednesday said his country should take note of the errors triggered by the United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the European Union and prioritize national unity as well as a close relationship with the bloc.

Pedro Sanchez, head of the Socialist Party government, directed his advice at pro-Catalan independence lawmakers in the Madrid-based Chamber of Deputies, Spain's lower house of Parliament, during a session dedicated to directing questions to the prime minister.