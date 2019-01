Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16. 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Members of parliament call for the release of Catalan politicians with posters during the speech of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

Spain's prime minister on Wednesday urged lawmakers in the European Parliament not to be dragged into nationalist political movements that he said threatened the integrity of the bloc.

In a speech at the EU's legislative branch, leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez declared himself passionately pro-European and warned against emergent right-wing populism on the continent.