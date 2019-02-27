Spain's prime minister on Wednesday urged his counterpart in the United Kingdom not to prolong Brexit uncertainties after she gave lawmakers in her country the right to vote on a possible extension to the negotiation period with the European Union.
Pedro Sanchez, whose Socialist Party (PSOE) government was gearing up to approve legislation outlining what will happen to UK citizens living in Spain after Brexit, said, however, that he would not oppose an extension should Members of Parliament in the House of Commons vote down Theresa May's withdrawal deal in favor of more negotiating time.