Leader of Spanish party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, attends the last question time session at Parliament before elections, in Madrid, Spain, 18 September 2019. EPA/EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

eLeader of Spanish Ciudadanos party, Albert Rivera, attends the last question time session at Parliament before elections, in Madrid, Spain, 18 September 2019. EPA/EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Leader of Spanish People's Party (PP), Pablo Casado (R, first row), delivers a speech during the last question time session at Parliament before elections, in Madrid, Spain, 18 September 2019. EPA/EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Spanish acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (foreground), and acting deputy Prime Minister, Carmen Calvo (background), attend the last question time session at Parliament before elections, in Madrid, Spain, 18 September 2019. EPA/EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday unofficially began campaigning for looming repeat elections in a lively prime minister's questions in which party leaders blamed each other for the political deadlock that will force voters to return to the polls for the fourth time in less than four years.

Following two-days of consultations with Spain's political parties, King Felipe VI, the head of state, on Tuesday decided no candidate had enough parliamentary support to form a government, a decision that paves the way for another round of general elections on 10 November.