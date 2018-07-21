PP's Communication Secretary Pablo Casado during the press conference to value the results of the first round of the Popular Party's primary elections to choose a new leader at the PP's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZIPI

Choosing between two candidates, Spain's center-right Popular Party on Saturday will elect its new president who will have the task of keeping the party together as well as regenerating it with a view to winning the next general election scheduled for 2020.

Spain's former deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, and leader and spokesperson of the party Pablo Casado, will vie for the support of 3,082 delegates in a secret ballot during the PP's 19th National Congress, which began on Friday.