Choosing between two candidates, Spain's center-right Popular Party on Saturday will elect its new president who will have the task of keeping the party together as well as regenerating it with a view to winning the next general election scheduled for 2020.
Spain's former deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, and leader and spokesperson of the party Pablo Casado, will vie for the support of 3,082 delegates in a secret ballot during the PP's 19th National Congress, which began on Friday.