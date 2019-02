Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers an institutional statement after an extraordinary cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Presidential Palace in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

Spain's prime minister on Friday called a snap general election and revealed the date as April 28, paving the way for the beginning of campaigning.

Pedro Sánchez, 46, of the Socialist Party, said he was asking for parliament to dissolve and for the elections to be held one month ahead of regional elections in the country.