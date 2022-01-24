File photo dated on 25 December 2019 of Spanish Princess Cristina of Borbon (L), sister of Spain's King Felipe VI, and her then husband Inaki Urdangarin (R) go for a walk in Vitoria, northern Spain, 25 December 2019. EFE/David Aguilar

File photo dated on 25 December 2019 of Spanish Princess Cristina of Borbon (L), sister of Spain's King Felipe VI, and her then husband Inaki Urdangarin (R) go for a walk in Vitoria, northern Spain, 25 December 2019. EFE/David Aguilar

Infanta Cristina of Spain, the sister of Spain’s King Felipe VI, and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, have decided to split up "by mutual agreement,” the couple said in a statement to Efe on Monday.