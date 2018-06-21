The office of Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor on Thursday sought the indictment of a former head of the International Monetary Fund for allegedly accepting illegal commissions from advertising agencies that had won a bid to carry out the publicity campaign of the bank he presided.
Judicial sources confirmed to EFE that the prosecutor had already forwarded a request to the investigating magistrate after considering that there was sufficient evidence linking Rodrigo Rato _ who also served as Spain's finance minister and deputy prime minister under the right-wing Popular Party _ to the alleged kickbacks of up to 835,000 euros ($962,000) he received in exchange for manipulating the competition.