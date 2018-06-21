Former International Monetary Fund Managing Director Rodrigo de Rato listens to remarks at a press conference at the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Washington, USA, Oct. 20, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE THEILER

The office of Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor on Thursday sought the indictment of a former head of the International Monetary Fund for allegedly accepting illegal commissions from advertising agencies that had won a bid to carry out the publicity campaign of the bank he presided.

Judicial sources confirmed to EFE that the prosecutor had already forwarded a request to the investigating magistrate after considering that there was sufficient evidence linking Rodrigo Rato _ who also served as Spain's finance minister and deputy prime minister under the right-wing Popular Party _ to the alleged kickbacks of up to 835,000 euros ($962,000) he received in exchange for manipulating the competition.