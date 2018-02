Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (R) is welcomed by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (L) prior to a dinner with over a dozen European heads of state, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Diego Crespo

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy joined a dozen other European leaders here Thursday for a private dinner ahead of the year's first European Union summit.

After landing at Brussels airport aboard a Spanish air force jet, Rajoy was driven directly to Val Duchesse castle, where he was received by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.