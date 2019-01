Police detain a taxi driver as they clash with protesters to clear the blockage of the Castellana Avenue, one of the main streets in the city, as drivers continue their indefinite strike for the eighth consecutive day in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/VICTOR LERENA

Residents in the center of Madrid woke up Monday to a major police operation to clear one of the city’s main boulevards from striking taxi drivers who had blocked it as part of a protest against what they have said are lax regulations governing the use of ride-hailing competitors.

Helicopters hovered overhead while officers moved in with tow trucks on the blockage at the capital’s Paseo de la Castellana boulevard in order to remove taxis parked on the road.