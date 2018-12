The bodies of two fishermen who died after the "Sin Querer Dos" sank on Dec. 19, are brought to the Porto do Son, A Coruña, Spain. Dec. 19, 2018. EFE

Workers of the Malpica port hoist up the "O Silvosa" fishing boat's net after it capsized at dawn claiming one life, Malpica de Bergantos, A Coruña, Spain. Dec. 20 2018. EFE/Lavandeira jr

A view of the "O Silvosa" fishing boat which capsized at dawn claiming one life, Malpica de Bergantos, A Coruña, Spain. Dec. 20 2018. EFE/Lavandeira jr

Spain's rocky and windswept northern coast claimed the life of a fisherman on Thursday in a second fishing boat accident in less than 24 hours, the country's maritime rescue service said.

The fishing vessel "O Silvosa" had capsized at dawn while it was leaving the port of Malpica near the northernmost tip of a coastline often described as "A Costa da Morte" (the Coast of Death), the service said on its official Twitter account.