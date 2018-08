Australian Federal Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg speaks with the media during a press conference following a meeting with energy company bosses at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish firm Sacyr, that builds and manages infrastructure and services, announced Thursday it would be building a plant in Australia to convert organic waste into high quality manure.

The head of Sacyr Industrial Australia, Miguel Heras, told EFE that the technology - which is already present in Europe and the United States - would be introduced in Australia for the first time to treat some 120,000 tons of food and yard waste.