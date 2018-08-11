efe-epaSanlúcar de Barrameda (Spain)

The Spanish Prime Minister warned Saturday that the European Union had to reject the opportunism of those who only wanted to return to failed solutions that would not fix ongoing issues in the bloc.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a working lunch, Pedro Sánchez insisted that Europe was based on solidarity and responsibility and it was important to face challenges, particularly migration, from a united perspective and not the isolationism some member states were proposing.