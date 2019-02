File image showing some of the 24 African illegal migrants rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue agency from two small fishing boats, seen here waiting to disembark in the port of Algeciras (Cadiz, Spain) Feb 5, 2019, on their way to a Spanish Red Cross facility. EFE-EPA(FILE)/J.Ragel

The Spanish government said Thursday during a Senate hearing that the state agency responsible for sea rescue operations had picked up nearly 50,000 migrants from Mediterranean waters in 2018.

Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society, who supplied the figure, is the search and rescue agency in charge of maritime traffic control, safety and rescue operations. It also protects the maritime environment, but it lacks any law enforcement capacity.