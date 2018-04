A handout photo shows Spanish Senate Vice president Pedro Sanz attending the opening session of the fifth Summit of the Speakers of Parliament at the parliamentary assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/SPANISH SENATE HANDOUT

The first vice president of Spain's Senate stressed the need for multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism during a Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) meeting that runs through Sunday.

"Nations can no longer look after their own security by themselves, even as they find themselves forced to contribute more to their own defense," Pedro Sanz said Saturday in a speech at the 5th Assembly of the Heads of Parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the UfM.