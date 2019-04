The general secretary of Spain's far-right Vox party, Javier Ortega Smith (c), acknowledges the results of the general election on Madrid's Margaret Thatcher Plaza as the vote count continues on the evening of April 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party emerged from Sunday's snap elections as virtually certain to stay in power, although to do so he will need the support of at least one other party.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) obtained 28.68 percent of the vote, and 123 of the 350 lower-house seats, according to official results with 99.99 percent of the votes counted.