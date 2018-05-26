Carmen Calvo, equality secretary for the Spanish Socialist Worker's Party (PSOE), speaks to the press at the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, on May 26, 2018. EFE-EPA

Spain's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) on Saturday said it was willing to hold elections in a few months if the no-confidence vote it has tabled against the current conservative government were to succeed, according to a top spokeswoman.

The PSOE's equality secretary, Carmen Calvo, told the press at the main opposition party's Madrid headquarters that the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, of the right-wing Popular Party, was intended to stabilize the country and achieve certain social aims, after which new elections would be held.