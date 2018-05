A man holds a banner that reads "Barcenas Slushfund" as he protests in front of the headquarters of the ruling Popular Party (PP) in Madrid, Spain, May 24, 2018, as people call for a protest at the site through the social media. EPA/Juanjo Martin

Spanish main opposition Socialist Party (PSOE)'s leader Pedro Sanchez addresses a press conference after he chaired a meeting of PSOE's Federal Executive Committee, at party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Spain's main opposition Socialist Party has on Friday tabled a motion of no confidence in Parliament against the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after his ruling Popular Party was found guilty of corruption in a court verdict.

Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez said the verdict, which was published in a National Court statement on Thursday, made it necessary to table the motion and trigger a vote of no-confidence in the government.