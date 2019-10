A supporter shows a banner during the demonstration to support Catalonian political leaders Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, and ANC president Jordi Sanchez and Omnium president Jordi Cuixart, who remain in prison by judicial decision, at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, 04 December 2017. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

Imprisoned Oriol Junqueras (C), MP -elect of Catalan party ERC, smiles as he leaves after processing his parliamentary act at Lower Chamber of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, 20 May 2019. EPA/J.J. Guillen

A file picture shows former regional Vice President Oriol Junqueras (R), former regional Foreign Minister Raul Romeva (C), regional Minister of Interior Joaquim Forn (L) and nine other defendants at the start of the so-called 'process' trial against 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017, at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, 12 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Emilio Naranjo

A combo of 12 pictures showing Catalan pro-independence leaders accused in the 'proces' trial sentence that was announced on 14 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fotcuberta

Nine Catalan politicians and activists have on Monday been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison by Spain's Supreme Court for their involvement in a banned referendum in 2017.

Oriol Junqueras, the former deputy leader of the regional Catalan government, was found guilty of sedition and misuse of public funds and sentenced to 13 years. He was also banned from holding public office for another 13 years.