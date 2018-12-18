Spain's Supreme Court began a preliminary hearing on Tuesday into 18 former Catalan officials and activists, four of whom are currently on hunger strike, who are charged with rebellion, sedition and the misuse of public funds following their participation in the prosperous northeastern region's bid to secede from Spain.

The court is to study whether it has the competence to judge the former vice-president of the Catalan government, Oriol Junqueras, and the 17 other defendants, who all claim the case should instead be heard in the prosperous northeastern region, where the alleged crimes were committed.