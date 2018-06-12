File images of the main members of the Noós plot that enriched themselves by funneling taxpayer money through supposed NGOs, including Iñaki Urdangarín, his business partner, Diego Torres, and the former regional president of the Balearic Islands, Jaume Matas. EFE-EPA FILE

Spain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ratified a prison sentence that had been handed down to the brother-in-law of King Felipe VI, confirming a regional court's guilty verdict for various corruption crimes linked to a plot in which he unlawfully derived millions from public funds that were obtained and channeled through supposedly non-profit entities run by him and his business partner.

Although the Supreme Court reduced the sentence originally imposed on Iñaki Urdangarín _ husband of the king's sister, Princess Cristina _ by the regional court of Palma in Mallorca, from six years and three months to five years and 10 months, it ratified the guilty verdict on several counts linked to public corruption.