The Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday its competence to judge the cases of Catalan leaders who were involved in their region's failed bid to secede from the rest of Spain but also instructed a high court in Catalonia to take the case against six separatists who were awaiting trial on lesser charges.

The ruling means that 12 secessionist leaders who are currently in pre-trial detention will face trial in Madrid's supreme court on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds while the others will stand trial for lesser transgressions in Barcelona.