Taxi drivers protest in front of the headquarters of People's Party (PP) on the ninth day of their indefinite strike in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 29, 2019. EFE/ Victor Lerena

Thousands of Spanish taxi drivers now on the ninth day of a sometimes ill-tempered strike surrounded the headquarters of the country's main political parties and trade unions in Madrid on Tuesday to press their demand for what they have called a more equitable regulation of ride-hailing services like Cabify or Uber which compete with them.

Up to 2,000 cab drivers gathered outside the downtown headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party later to head to the building housing the main opposition Popular Party, all under the watchful gaze of riot police.