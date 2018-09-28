Spain's Supreme Court on Friday said it would not be investigating the leader of the right-wing opposition for the alleged irregularities committed when obtaining a master's degree at a university engulfed in numerous scandals in past months that have led to the resignation of several politicians.

Pablo Casado, who was elected to lead the conservative Popular Party in July, has faced an onslaught of criticism from all sides of the political spectrum for having seemingly completed his graduate degree at the King Juan Carlos University without attending class, passing any exams or presenting a thesis before a dissertation committee.