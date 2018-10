Spanish Minister for European foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles (R) at the start of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Spain's foreign minister on Monday said he was confident negotiators still had time to secure a deal on the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union but warned that it should not be expected in the coming days, as was initially planned.

Josep Borrell spoke with EFE before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg a day after fruitless talks between the UK's Brexit minister Dominic Raab and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.