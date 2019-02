President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido participates during a meeting with the main employers' union of the country 'Fedecamaras', in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Munoz

Spain’s foreign affairs minister was set to travel to the capital of Uruguay on Wednesday to take part in the first meeting of an international contact group whose aim is to try and chart a peaceful end to the political crisis engulfing Venezuela.

Josep Borrell is to represent Spain which is one of eight European Union countries to travel to Montevideo to join the United States and other key regional powers who have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.