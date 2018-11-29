Spain's foreign minister came under a barrage of criticism Thursday after having been fined for insider trading and then making tone-deaf comments about the extermination of native Americans, with some lawmakers calling for him to quit or be fired.
Opposition politicians as well as some Catalan separatists were in particular incensed with Josep Borrell after he was fined $33,980 early in the week by Spain's stock market regulator for insider trading, and then disapproval increased when it was discovered he had said the United States had been born with almost no history behind it except that it had killed what he referred to as four Indians.