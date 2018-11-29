Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, signs the four memorandums of understanding determining the aspects of the future relationship with Gibraltar that have been already negotiated between Spain and United Kingdom as part of UK's Brexit deal, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA/Chema Moya

Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, addresses the media as he arrives for a conference on the Brexit organized by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Spain's foreign minister came under a barrage of criticism Thursday after having been fined for insider trading and then making tone-deaf comments about the extermination of native Americans, with some lawmakers calling for him to quit or be fired.

Opposition politicians as well as some Catalan separatists were in particular incensed with Josep Borrell after he was fined $33,980 early in the week by Spain's stock market regulator for insider trading, and then disapproval increased when it was discovered he had said the United States had been born with almost no history behind it except that it had killed what he referred to as four Indians.