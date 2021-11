Spain welcomed 4.69 million foreign tourists in September this year, a 311.9% increase compared to the same month in 2020, when most of Europe was subject to severe travel restrictions.

The figures released by Spain’s national statistics office (INE) showed a decrease of 4.15 million international visitors compared to 2019, when the country was the second-most visited in the world after France, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization. EFE