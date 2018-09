Spanish former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (R), accompanied by the head of the Dominican Women’s Ministry, Janet Camilo, arrives at the headquarters of the Dominican Foreign Ministry to give a lecture on 'Gender equality as a right', in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Spanish former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero urged here Thursday to promote gender equality as a means to spur development, saying that male chauvinism "is one of society's worst plagues."

"A dignified society and government make the protection of women a priority," Zapatero said during an event organized by the Dominican Women's Ministry.