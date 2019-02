Several cars wait in a queue to enter in Gibraltar (background) in a photo taken from La Linea de la Concepcion, Cadiz, southern Spain, June 24, 2016. one day after the option of leaving the EU won in Britain. EPA/FILE/A.CARRASCO RAGEL

Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, signs the four memorandums of understanding determining the aspects of the future relationship with Gibraltar that have been already negotiated between Spain and United Kingdom as part of UK's Brexit deal, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Chema Moya

Spain considers it a great foreign policy success that the European Union has defined Gibraltar as a colony of the United Kingdom in an official document about the granting of travel visas after Brexit, the foreign minister said Wednesday.

Josep Borrell told the Spanish lower chamber of parliament that this was the first time such a status had been recognized by the EU, although Spain had often pushed for it.