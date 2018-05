Spanish Minister of Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido (L) and his Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit (R) meet on the sideline of the fifth Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development, in Marrakech, Morocco, on May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Spanish Minister of Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido (C) attends the fifth Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development, in Marrakech, Morocco, on May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Spanish Minister of Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido (C) speaks to reporters with his Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit (R) on the sideline of the fifth Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration and Development, in Marrakech, Morocco, on May 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Spanish interior minister on Wednesday said that Madrid realizes that the increase in undocumented immigrants entering the Iberian country is the result of greater immigration pressure on Spain's southern neighbor, Morocco.

Juan Ignacio Zoido made his remarks at the 5th Euro-African Ministerial Conference on Migration held in Marrakesh, Morocco, and attended by 60 European and African leaders.