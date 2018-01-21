Spain's top prosecutor's office on Sunday said it would request the immediate activation of a European arrest warrant should the ousted Catalan president leave self-imposed exile in Belgium in order to attend a debate in Denmark.

Carles Puigdemont, who was wanted by Spain to face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the outlawed Catalan independence bid in Oct. 2017, was slated to attend a debate organized by the University of Copenhagen's Political Sciences Department on Monday.