Spain has set a date for the exhumation of late dictator Gen. Francisco Franco, thus potentially ending decades of controversy about the location of his tomb within a vast, triumphal state-financed mausoleum, and also selected a spot for his reburial, the government said Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said the Cabinet had fixed the date as June 10 and the place at a more modest family crypt in Mingorrubio cemetery in El Pardo, 25 kilometers (15 miles) northwest of Madrid, where Franco's wife is buried.