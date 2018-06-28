Members of Spain's far-right Falange movement, a party founded in 1933 by Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, parade the party's flag at a memorial held at the Valle de los Caidos, 56 km outside Madrid, Nov. 18, 2007. EPA/J.C. HIDALGO

Members of Spain's far right national-unionist movement Falange, make the fascist salute at a memorial held at the Valle de los Caidos, 56 km outside Madrid, on Nov. 18, 2007. EPA/J.C. HIDALGO

Members of Spain's far-right Falange movement, a party founded in 1933 by Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, wave the party's flag at a memorial held at the Valle de los Caidos, 56 km outside Madrid, Nov. 18, 2007. EPA/J.C. HIDALGO

Spain's government has spoken with the family of ex-military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco and the Church over a plan to exhume his body from a vast mausoleum where it is currently interred and rebury it somewhere less contentious, the deputy prime minister said Thursday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had spoken with the Franco family and high-ranking members of the Roman Catholic Church so that the dictator's remains can be removed from the Valley of the Fallen burial complex just north of Madrid and reinterred elsewhere, Carmen Calvo said.