Spain's government has spoken with the family of ex-military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco and the Church over a plan to exhume his body from a vast mausoleum where it is currently interred and rebury it somewhere less contentious, the deputy prime minister said Thursday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had spoken with the Franco family and high-ranking members of the Roman Catholic Church so that the dictator's remains can be removed from the Valley of the Fallen burial complex just north of Madrid and reinterred elsewhere, Carmen Calvo said.