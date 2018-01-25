Roger Torrent, President of the new Catalan Parliament, gives a press conference at the end of a meeting with ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont gives a press conference at the end of a meeting with Roger Torrent, new President of the Catalan in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The Spanish government plans to lodge a legal challenge at the country's top court to block a bid by the speaker of the Catalan parliament to reinstate the deposed former president of the region by naming him the sole candidate for an upcoming investiture vote, despite his self-imposed exile in Brussels, where he was avoiding an arrest warrant, Spain's deputy prime minister said Thursday.

At a press conference in Madrid, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría said Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative executive would request the Council of State _ the highest advisory body to the government _ to compile a case report into the legality of Roger Torrent's decision to name Carles Puigdemont as the official candidate so it could be challenged at the country's Constitutional Court.