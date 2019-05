Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (3-R) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (3-L), at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (L) meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell shakes hands with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE. EPA/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell (L) gives a statement with the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spain expressed its gratitude to Jordan on Thursday for its efforts and solidarity with the Syrian migrants the Middle Eastern country has taken in since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011.

Josep Borrell, Spain's Foreign Minister, arrived in Jordan as a part of his Middle East tour that will take him Friday on a two-day visit to Lebanon.