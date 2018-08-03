Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offers a press conference at the end of the last Cabinet' meeting prior to the summer break at La Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Aug 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Spain's Socialist prime minister said Friday his government will create a new branch of the security forces charged specifically with monitoring migration at the country's borders and its southern Mediterranean coast, a region that has seen a surge in the number of migrant arrivals in recent months.

Following his weekly cabinet meeting, Pedro Sánchez told reporters at a Madrid press conference that the new unit would use all available resources to tackle illegal immigration, including initiatives in migrant origin countries to prevent people from embarking on perilous journeys across the sea.