Spanish Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Josep Borrell holds a press conference at the Permanent Mission of Spain to the United Nations in New York, 23 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

The Spanish Foreign Ministry will file a diplomatic protest with the Organization of American States over the "very serious insults" OAS General-Secretary Luis Almagro leveled at former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, whose mediation efforts in Venezuela he criticized.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell made the announcement in New York on Sunday, referring to Almagro's reproaching Zapatero on Friday for having a "very big problem understanding" the Venezuelan situation, adding that "My advice is don't be an idiot. It's important advice; OK, I think that it can do him a lot of good."