Spain is to receive 60 of the 141 migrants who have been in limbo aboard the Aquarius rescue vessel for days as its crew awaited instructions on which safe port to travel to, Spanish government sources told EFE on Tuesday.

An international agreement was reached between the government of Spain and those of another five countries, according to the sources.