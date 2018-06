Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, delivers a speech during the weekly Spanish Government's Question Time session at Lower Chamber of Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Spain will receive a boost in European Union funding to help it cooperate with migrant origin and transit nations, a policy that aims to tackle the crisis at the source, the country's new prime minister told lawmakers Wednesday.

Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist Party leader who rose to power after a no-confidence vote ousted his conservative predecessor, set out his government's position ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels Thursday where migration policy is set to take center stage.