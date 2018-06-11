A picture taken by a drone shows members of the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' from the 'Aquarius' vessel lead an operation to rescue more than 250 migrants on a wooden boat, about 50 kilometers off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean Sea, April 21,l 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spain's new prime minister on Monday gave orders for authorities to receive a rescue vessel carrying 629 migrants which has remained at sea in the Mediterranean after both the Italian and Maltese governments, the two nearest European territories, refused it permission to disembark.

The decision from Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez was in stark contrast to the stance of Italy's interior minister, Matteo Salvini, leader of an anti-immigration and far-right outfit in the coalition government who on Sunday said his country would start saying no to what he termed human trafficking and illegal immigration, and thus refused to assist the Aquarius ship.