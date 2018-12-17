Spain's supreme court on Monday ruled it would not paralyze the exhumation of former military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco after his descendants lodged an appeal against the government's decision to remove his remains from a vast mausoleum where they are currently interred.

Following two and a half hours of deliberation, the court dismissed the family's request to block the cabinet's Nov. 8 decree ordering the exhumation of Franco's body from the basilica of the Valley of the Fallen, a colossal triumphalist monument built by prisoners of war on the outskirts of Madrid.