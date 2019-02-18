Members of the Chinese community in Spain hold a protest against Spanish bank BBVA outside the bank's headquarters in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NICO RODRIGUEZ

China on Monday urged Spain to protect the rights and interests of Chinese residents in the European country after they alleged that their bank accounts had been blocked because of money laundering regulations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang's request to the Spanish government came after hundreds of Chinese citizens protested on Friday against the BBVA, saying the bank discriminated against them and blocked their accounts despite completing necessary documentation required under anti-money laundering law.