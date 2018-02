Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (4-L) talks with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis (2-R) during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Spain's minister of foreign affairs on Wednesday urged Iran to adopt a constructive approach to help stabilize the region without resorting to military solutions.

Alfonso Dastis began his official visit to the Islamic Republic by meeting the senior adviser to the Supreme Leader in international affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, and is set to meet Iran's president, Hasan Rohani.