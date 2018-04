Undated file photo showing Spain's secretary of state for International Cooperation and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Fernando Garcia Casas. EFE-EPA/File

Spain and Venezuela on Wednesday acknowledged the advisability, despite their "profoundly divergent disagreements and visions," of "normalizing a bilateral dialogue" because of the important links between the two countries.

The Spanish secretary of state for International Cooperation and for Ibero-America and the Caribbean, Fernando Garcia Casas, and Venezuela's deputy minister for Europe, Yvan Gil, on Wednesday afternoon met to discuss the current state of bilateral meetings.