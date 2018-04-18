Undated photo showing Spain's ambassador to Caracas, Jesus Silva Fernandez, at the Simon Bolivar Airport in Caracas after being declared persona non grata by the Venezuelan government in January 2018. EFE-EPA/File

Spain and Venezuela on Wednesday announced the reestablishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and the return of their ambassadors to each other's capitals, a move aimed at "restoring the channels of diplomatic dialogue" between the two governments "within the framework of mutual respect and international law."

In a joint communique, the Spanish Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Ministry and the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced the beginning of the "process of normalization of their diplomatic relations for the benefit of their citizens, who are united by close bonds that must be preserved."