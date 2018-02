Three pilgrims continue their way to Saint James through snow and cold temperatures in Lugo, province of Galicia, northwestern Spain, Feb 5, 2018. Almost all the regions of Spain are under alert due to snowy weather with some 372 highways and mountain passes affected by snow and ice, some 52 of them closed to traffic. EPA/eliseo trigo

A man sells 'churros', a popular fried-dough pastry, to a customer at his street stall during a snowstorm in Lugo, province of Galicia, northwestern Spain, Feb 5, 2018. Almost all the regions of Spain are under alert due to snowy weather with some 372 highways and mountain passes affected by snow and ice, some 52 of them closed to traffic. EFE-EPA/Eliseo Trigo

A general view of roof tops covered with snow in the city of Cuenca, Spain, Feb 5, 2018. Almost all the regions of Spain are under alert due to snowy weather with some 372 highways and mountain passes affected by snow and ice, with some 52 of them closed to traffic. EFE-EPA/Jose del Olmo

Cibeles fountain stands during a snowstorm in donwntown Madrid, Spain, Feb 5, 2018. Almost all the regions of Spain are under alert due to snowy weather with some 372 highways and mountain passes affected by snow and ice, some 52 of them closed to traffic.EFE-EPA/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Civil Guard keeps watch in a lonely A23 motorway in Teruel, Spain, Feb 5, 2018. Almost all the regions of Spain are under alert due to snowy weather with some 372 highways and mountain passes affected by snow and ice, with some 52 of them closed to traffic.EFE-EPA/Antonio Garcia

An image of the snow storm close to the town of Villargordo del Cabriel (Valencia) on Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eusebio Calatayud

Spain's emergency services warned on Monday that the northern, central and eastern regions of the country faced very cold conditions of up to 10 degrees below freezing making road travel treacherous.

They also warned of possible avalanches in the Pyrenees Mountains and recommended avoiding the use of private cars, suggesting the use of public transport such as underground trains, tramlines and commuter railways instead.